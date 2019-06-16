 ‘Iolani alum Everett Lau part of Auburn’s first ride to Omaha
‘Iolani alum Everett Lau part of Auburn’s first ride to Omaha

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Everett Lau is part of the Auburn baseball team’s historic run to the College World Series. A 2016 ‘Iolani graduate, Lau was a Star-Advertiser All-State first-team selection. Read more

