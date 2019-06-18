Column: Vote-by-mail will benefit Hawaii by increasing voter turnout

Hawaii has a voter turnout problem. Among the 50 states, Hawaii has consistently ranked the lowest in voter turnout; in the 2018 general election, turnout was only 39.3%. Read more
