 Column: Vote-by-mail will benefit Hawaii by increasing voter turnout
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2019
  • 77°
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Vote-by-mail will benefit Hawaii by increasing voter turnout

  • By Sandy Ma
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

Hawaii has a voter turnout problem. Among the 50 states, Hawaii has consistently ranked the lowest in voter turnout; in the 2018 general election, turnout was only 39.3%. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pedestrians need to pay attention to road, too

Scroll Up