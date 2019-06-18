 Council OKs vacation rental policy bill
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Hawaii News

Council OKs vacation rental policy bill

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council voted unanimously Monday to impose stiffer fines and harsher regulations on Oahu’s vacation rentals, tossing the entire short-term rental industry on the island on its head. Read more

