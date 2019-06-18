 Crazy Shirts opens store in Kailua
  Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Hawaii News

Crazy Shirts opens store in Kailua

  By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii-based Crazy Shirts has opened a new location at Lau Hala Shops in Kailua. The 1,300-square-foot store will celebrate its grand opening from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Read more

Big Isle vacation rental registrations pour in under new law

