Tax agreements with Airbnb costing states millions

The American Hotel & Lodging Association is adding new data to its arguments urging Gov. David Ige to veto Senate Bill 1292, which would authorize vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb to collect taxes on behalf of the state. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.