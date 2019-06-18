Column: Malware can hide out in email attachments

Last week saw another spate of malware attacks via email to which many folks fell victim. Several high-profile ransomware outbreaks have hit in the past few weeks, snaring, among others, municipalities and nonprofits. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.