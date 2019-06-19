First the heat, then the tides

Since mid-May, Honolulu has set more than a dozen record high temperatures, with Monday marking the sixth-consecutive day of breaking or tying daily record highs that date back to 1890. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.