 Bogus photographer admits to propositioning a minor
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
  • 81°
Hawaii News

Bogus photographer admits to propositioning a minor

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

A 33-year-old Honolulu man who advertised himself as a photographer pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to using the internet to try to have sex last year with a 15-year-old girl. Read more

Previous Story
Cement spill temporarily closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass

Scroll Up