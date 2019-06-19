 Council members sped up passage of vacation rental bills
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
  • 81°
Hawaii News

Council members sped up passage of vacation rental bills

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Key Honolulu City Council members say they moved up the votes on two game-changing vacation rental bills in hopes of influencing Gov. David Ige as he decides whether to sign a controversial bill passed by the state Legislature at the end of October. Read more

Previous Story
Cement spill temporarily closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass

Scroll Up