 Kahele uses profanity while describing race against Gabbard
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Hawaii News

Kahele uses profanity while describing race against Gabbard

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State Sen. Kai Kahele, who is seeking Tulsi Gabbard’s congressional seat, told Vice News that Gabbard has a “f——— tiger on her tail, and she’s gonna be in trouble.” Read more

