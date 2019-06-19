Kauai protesters block visitors from entering Kuhio Highway into Ha‘ena State Park

The fragile peace over the reopening of Kuhio Highway and better management of tourism was quickly shattered Tuesday by protesters who formed a human chain to temporarily block the gateway to Ha‘ena State Park and other popular community natural resources and popular attractions on the Garden Isle. Read more
