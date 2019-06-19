 No decision yet on whether Katherine Kealoha will testify
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
  • 81°
Hawaii News

No decision yet on whether Katherine Kealoha will testify

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Will she or won’t she? The question of whether Katherine Kealoha — the central figure in the ongoing public corruption and conspiracy trial — will testify on her own behalf was left unanswered after her lawyers called seven witnesses Tuesday to present her defense. Read more

