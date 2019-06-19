 Rail authority must replace 15 canopy arms
  Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Rail authority must replace 15 canopy arms

  By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:19 p.m.

The city will redesign and replace portions of 15 metal “canopy arms” that were erected at three rail stations after flaws were discovered in similar arms that were fabricated for the rail line, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

