 Art from the heart at the Waikiki Aquarium
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
  • 80°
Features | Play

Art from the heart at the Waikiki Aquarium

  • By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Celebrate World Oceans Month creating art inspired by the ocean and sea life with Paint For Your Soul, a series of community painting events at the Waikiki Aquarium. Read more

Previous Story
3 steps to take now to fend off dementia

Scroll Up