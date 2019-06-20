 Burning battery charger led to chaos at airport
  Thursday, June 20, 2019
Hawaii News

Burning battery charger led to chaos at airport

  By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 11:20 p.m.

The “pop, pop, pop” that some people mistook for gunfire at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Tuesday was Plexiglas barriers and plastic posts being knocked to the floor by panicked passengers after a smoking carry-on bag was found at a security checkpoint, a Transportation Security Administration official said at a news conference Wednesday. Read more

