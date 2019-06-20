 Former police chief received discounted solar deal
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Former police chief received discounted solar deal

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Louis Kealoha was given a $20,000 discount for the installation of 26 solar panels at his Kahala home in 2013 as a favor to a police officer who worked part time for the solar contractor and because Kealoha was the police chief, according to the contractor. Read more

Previous Story
State Sen. Kai Kahele uses profanity when describing congressional race with Tulsi Gabbard

Scroll Up