Hawaii State Hospital to go digital

The Hawaii State Hospital is replacing 25-year-old surveillance systems, some of which aren’t operational, with new digital equipment to bring the facility up to date and improve safety for patients and staff. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.