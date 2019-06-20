 Hawaii State Hospital to go digital
Hawaii State Hospital to go digital

The Hawaii State Hospital is replacing 25-year-old surveillance systems, some of which aren’t operational, with new digital equipment to bring the facility up to date and improve safety for patients and staff. Read more

