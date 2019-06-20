 Kauai’s tourism concerns are being addressed
  Thursday, June 20, 2019
Hawaii News

Kauai's tourism concerns are being addressed

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The anger that resulted in Kauai protesters temporarily turning back tourists entering the stretch of Kuhio Highway that leads into Ha‘ena was tempered Wednesday after state and county officials promised more collaboration in managing tourism on the Garden Isle. Read more

