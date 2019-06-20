Liquor store to get license despite protest

The Honolulu Liquor Commission plans to renew the license of a Chinatown liquor store in the face of significant opposition from community members and government officials. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.