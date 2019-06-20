 Trackers haul in 40 tons of marine debris at Kewalo Basin
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
Hawaii News

Trackers haul in 40 tons of marine debris at Kewalo Basin

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The sailing cargo ship Kwai pulled into Kewalo Basin on Tuesday morning with quite a haul — approximately 40 tons of marine debris collected from the Pacific Ocean. Read more

