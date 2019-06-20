Intoxika pours a round of tiki sound

Tiki enthusiasts from around the globe have planned their vacations around Intoxika’s show schedule. But fans may soon have them voyaging to their own watering holes. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.