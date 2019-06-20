Ferd Lewis: Landing 6-9 wing would be a coup for University of Hawaii basketball

It is the 11th hour of basketball recruiting and there are a lot of schools looking to punctuate their shopping lists with an exclamation point, including one near you. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.