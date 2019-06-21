Isle jobless rate holds for third straight month

Hawaii’s unemployment rate held at 2.8% in May for the third straight month, but the number of people in the labor force fell to the lowest level in more than four years as the state’s economy continued to lose momentum. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.