 Isle jobless rate holds for third straight month
Hawaii News

Isle jobless rate holds for third straight month

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate held at 2.8% in May for the third straight month, but the number of people in the labor force fell to the lowest level in more than four years as the state’s economy continued to lose momentum. Read more

