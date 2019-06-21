 Mayor lets budget go without signing
  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday allowed the city’s $2.83 billion operating budget and other parts of the fiscal 2020 budget package to become law without his signature, the seventh consecutive year he’s taken such action. Read more

