 Paying taxes doesn’t make vacation rentals legal, state attorneys say
Hawaii News

Paying taxes doesn’t make vacation rentals legal, state attorneys say

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

The state’s top attorneys say a contentious bill approved by this year’s Legislature and sitting on Gov. David Ige’s desk does not legalize thousands of vacation rentals. Read more

Previous Story
Man identified in fatal Haleiwa crash
Next Story
Mayor lets budget go without signing

Scroll Up