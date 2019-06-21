 Wife who stabbed husband was the aggressor, witness says
Hawaii News

Wife who stabbed husband was the aggressor, witness says

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

A friend who witnessed a 23-year-old woman stab her husband in the couple’s Makakilo apartment early Sunday morning says the woman was the aggressor, Deputy Prosecutor Leigh Okimoto told a state judge Thursday. Read more

