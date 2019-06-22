Editorial: A new Kuhio and Seaside

About a dozen businesses were evicted last year from the corner of Kuhio and Seaside avenues in Waikiki, most likely to make room for something more upscale. While that sounds like a bad thing, it’s probably for the best. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.