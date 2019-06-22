Canoe clubs pull out of Kauai regatta to give community more time to recover

Two of the state’s oldest and largest canoe clubs, the Outrigger Canoe Club and Hui Nalu Canoe Club, have decided not to compete in the State Championship Regatta to give Kauai’s north shore more time to recover from last year’s flooding and this year’s landslide. Read more
