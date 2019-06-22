 Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Keli‘i Akina is target of complaints
Hawaii News

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Keli‘i Akina is target of complaints

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Keli‘i Akina has identified himself as the trustee who is being targeted for speaking out in violation of the board’s code of conduct policy. Read more

Previous Story
Woman, 34, sustains gunshot wound in Waimea

Scroll Up