Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Keli‘i Akina is target of complaints

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Keli‘i Akina has identified himself as the trustee who is being targeted for speaking out in violation of the board’s code of conduct policy. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.