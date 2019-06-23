 Editorial: Collecting taxes not job for Airbnb
Collecting the tax revenue that’s due is the duty of the government. When that’s jobbed out to a private entity, it’s time to examine whether that serves the public interest or, what is more likely, it benefits a private concern. Read more

