 Neighborhood board disputes Diamond Head homeowner’s plan to install a private beach-access tram
Hawaii News

Neighborhood board disputes Diamond Head homeowner’s plan to install a private beach-access tram

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 p.m.

A relatively new owner of the clifftop mansion at 3603 Diamond Head Road wants to install the motorized Hill Hiker “inclinator” along a 15-foot-wide strip of undisturbed land that’s within the boundaries of the private residential property. Read more

Previous Story
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up