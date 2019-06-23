 Mokuleia plane crash victims remembered for love of adventure, passion for life
Hawaii News

Mokuleia plane crash victims remembered for love of adventure, passion for life

  • By Allison Schaefers and Dan Nakaso aschaefers @staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

A picture of crew members who lived for adventure began to emerge Saturday as family and friends remembered the 11 victims who perished aboard an ill-fated Oahu Parachute Center skydiving flight that crashed Friday before twilight. Read more

Previous Story
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up