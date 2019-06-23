 State re-files theft charge against former charter school director
Hawaii News

State re-files theft charge against former charter school director

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 p.m.

The ousted director of the now-defunct Halau Lokahi Public Charter School has again been charged with one of four felony theft counts that had been dismissedbecause the state Attorney General took too long to take the case to trial. Read more

