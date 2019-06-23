 University of Hawaii’s Colton Cowell powers U.S. to win in Mexico
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s Colton Cowell powers U.S. to win in Mexico

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii hitter Colton Cowell put down seven kills to help the U.S. defeat Puerto Rico for fifth place at the Pan American Cup men’s volleyball tournament in Colima, Mexico. Read more

