University of Hawaii’s Colton Cowell powers U.S. to win in Mexico

Hawaii hitter Colton Cowell put down seven kills to help the U.S. defeat Puerto Rico for fifth place at the Pan American Cup men’s volleyball tournament in Colima, Mexico. Read more
