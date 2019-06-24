 Woman found not guilty in stabbing of housemate
911 Report | Hawaii News

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 38-year-old woman who had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of her group home housemate has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Read more

