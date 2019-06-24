 Federal officials begin their investigation of Friday’s fatal plane crash in Mokuleia
  • By Mark Ladao and Leila Fujimori mladao@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday the skydiving plane that crashed at Dillingham Airfield, killing all 11 aboard — 10 men and one woman — apparently flipped and burned shortly after takeoff. Read more

