 Fines for illegal vacation rentals may begin in August
Fines for illegal vacation rentals may begin in August

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

Advertising of an illegal vacation rental on Oahu would become unlawful starting Aug. 1 under a bill that Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is expected to sign into law Tuesday. Read more

