State championship participation in flux as OHCRA clubs compete

With six weeks to go before the summer outrigger canoe paddling regatta season culminates with a full day of state championship races slated for Aug. 3 on Kauai, paddlers and coaches are splitting time between competing to qualify for state berths and handling logistics involved with getting people and equipment to a neighbor island and back. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.