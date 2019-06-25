 Families and friends recall the 11 people who died in skydiving crash
Families and friends recall the 11 people who died in skydiving crash

  • By Allison Schaefers, Leila Fujimori and William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com aschaefers@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Six employees of Oahu Parachute Center, three visitors and two local skydivers died Friday in the fiery crash of a twin-engine aircraft that took off on a sunset skydive flight in Mokuleia and left no survivors. Read more

