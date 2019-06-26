 City hiring lawyer to address rail subpoenas
Hawaii News

City hiring lawyer to address rail subpoenas

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

The city is hiring an outside attorney to help handle issues related to a federal criminal investigation of the Honolulu rail project, and has budgeted up to $50,000 to cover the cost of that legal work. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige says he will veto Senate vacation rental collection bill

Scroll Up