 Hawaii telescopes identify incoming asteroid for first time
Hawaii News

Hawaii telescopes identify incoming asteroid for first time

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

The University of Hawaii’s NASA-funded telescopes have identified an asteroid the size of a car hurtling toward Earth — the first such discovery for a project designed as an early warning system and only the fourth time in history that an asteroid was seen prior to striking the planet. Read more

