 Helicopter tour firm’s permit bid opposed by advocates of Kauai salt ponds
Hawaii News

Helicopter tour firm’s permit bid opposed by advocates of Kauai salt ponds

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

Families who perpetuate the ancient Hawaiian practice of paakai (sea salt) farming in Hanapepe urged the Kauai Planning Commission to reject permits sought by a neighboring helicopter tour company, citing potential harmful impacts to the salt ponds. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige says he will veto Senate vacation rental collection bill

Scroll Up