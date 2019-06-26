 Herbicides banned on Hawaii public school campuses, superintendent says
Hawaii News

Herbicides banned on Hawaii public school campuses, superintendent says

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, after hearing that Roundup was being used on some campuses, sent a memo Tuesday to all principals stressing that herb­icides are banned at Hawaii public schools. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige says he will veto Senate vacation rental collection bill

Scroll Up