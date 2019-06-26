The Kealoha conspiracy case is a story of “greed and manipulation,” a federal prosecutor says

Federal prosecutors Tuesday told jurors that the conspiracy case against the Kealohas and their three fellow defendants was a story of “corruption, abuse of power, greed and manipulation.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.