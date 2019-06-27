 220 mayors to attend conference in Waikiki
  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
More than 220 mayors from across the United States will gather at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort this weekend to share ideas about how to make their cities better. Read more

