 Heavy downpours set record for June
Hawaii News

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The thunderstorm that wreaked havoc in various parts of Oahu Tuesday — with flooding, downed trees, power outages and lightning-related strikes that caused injuries to a 10-year-old boy and two workers at the airport — set new records for the month of June. Read more

