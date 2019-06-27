 Jury starts deliberations in Kealoha corruption case
Hawaii News

Jury starts deliberations in Kealoha corruption case

  By Rob Perez
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

It’s now up to the jury. After listening to 16 days of testimony from 71 witnesses and three days of closing and rebuttal arguments by the lawyers, the 12-person jury in one of the largest public corruption cases in the state’s history began deliberations Wednesday afternoon. Read more

