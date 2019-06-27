 Kailua-Kona’s first medical pot dispensary opening
Hawaii News

Kailua-Kona’s first medical pot dispensary opening

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Big Island-based Hawaiian Ethos, the eighth and final licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the state to receive approval from the Department of Health, plans to begin sales on Sunday. Read more

