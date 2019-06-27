 Law adds third gender option for Hawaii driver’s licenses
Hawaii News

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Hawaii residents will be able to choose a nonbinary gender designation — neither exclusively male nor exclusively female — for their driver’s license starting July 2020. Read more

