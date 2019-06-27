 Review: Gentrification, race, progress probed in ‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’
Review: Gentrification, race, progress probed in 'Last Black Man in San Francisco'

  By Review by Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

There is no shortage of lovely images in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” from the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in a gray morning mist to the flowers growing near the HuntersPoint shipyard. Read more

